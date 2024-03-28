Round-up: Mixed fortunes for title-chasing Waders

Biggleswade Town bosses Danny Payne and Jimmy Martin face an intense final few games.

A 2-0 win at home to Kings Langley on Saturday, couple with a defeat for Bedford Town, initially had the Waders five points clear at the top with a game in hand.

However, a 2-1 last-gasp loss at home to Cirencester Town on Tuesday at the same time as Bedford were beating Thame United, means the lead is back to two points, although Biggleswade still have the game in hand with just five to play altogether.

Crucially, Biggleswade will host Bedford on Easter Monday in what could be a decisive game in terms of where the title goes, the Waders first going to Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Saturday’s win saw both goals come in the first ten minutes, as captain Luke Andrews found the net at the far post following a corner and Harry Draper firing home soon afterwards.

After the half time team talk a thoroughly professional job carried the Waders through, Draper and Rhys Hoenes both having shots that hit the post in the second-half.

Tuesday’s game with Cirencester again saw the Waders start strongly and Draper headed home the opener on eight minutes following a free-kick from out on the right.

But Harry Burns levelled for Cirencester on 25 minutes before Rohdell Gordon’s red card reduced Biggleswade to ten men right on half-time.

Drama then came late on, as Biggleswade keeper Jack Berman was shown a yellow card for dissent in stoppage time and then a minute later got another yellow for time wasting.

With an outfield player in goal for the hosts, Cirencester then struck the winner in the 11th minute of stoppage time, and the Waders were beaten.

​*Biggleswade FC suffered two straight defeats to severely dent their hopes of putting pressure on the play-off places.

They lost 2-0 at home to struggling Thame on Saturday, before AFC Dunstable beat them 3-2 on Saturday.

FC go to North Leigh on Saturday then host Stotfold on Monday (3pm)

*Biggleswade United also suffered two straight losses, 1-0 at Crawley Green and 2-1 at home to MK Irish, and are six points off the play-off places in the SSML Premier.