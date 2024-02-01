Round-up: The Waders leave it late to take a point

Biggleswade Town bosses Danny Payne and Jimmy Martin oversaw a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Photo: BTFC.

​A goal three minutes into stoppage time from substitute Rhys Hoenes completed a comeback from 2-0 down, JJ Lacey having pulled one back on 77 minutes.

The result keeps the Waders in third in the SPL Premier Central table, five points behind leaders North Leigh and with two games in hand.

Dunstable play a game not suited to the Waders’ style, quick incisive play that always found a man spare. The writing was on the wall early as Ethan Holt scored through a crowd of players on seven minutes.

The lead was doubled just before the break as Arnold Matshazi got on the end of a shot initially saved by Jack Berman.

Biggleswade pushed forward after the break but Dunstable pushed back with equal amounts and squandered many chances to increase their lead.

Chances for the home side were few but on 77 a mistake by visiting keeper Joshua Ameganvi let light in for the Waders, as Lacey's shot was fumbled by the keeper, who until that time had had a great game.

As the time ticked down the referee signalled an extra seven minutes. In that time a ball wide right to Hoenes saw him show his pace moving into the box and unleash a dipping shot over the keeper and into the net to level the scores.

Biggleswade now prepare to go to currently-managerless Aylesbury on Saturday, who nevertheless won at title-chasing Bedford Town last weekend.

*Biggleswade FC suffered a blow in their play-off chase as they were beaten 1-0 at Ware, who were just two points ahead of them before play.

Freddy Moncur’s winner was the difference and leaves FC five points off the play-off places, although they have two games in hand on fifth place.

They go to Kings Langley on Saturday.

*Biggleswade United were beaten 5-1 at home by Colney Heath on Saturday but bounced back with a 1-0 win at Dunstable Town on Tuesday thanks to Coree Wilson’s winner.

They go to London Lions on Saturday and then Shefford Town & Campton on Tuesday night.