Round-up: Thrilling win for Waders, FC get three points but United and Potton lose cup ties

​Biggleswade Town produced a stunning fightback on Tuesday night to win a thrilling encounter 4-3 at home to Welwyn Garden City.

Jon Clements scored three goals in two games to help Biggleswade Town to two more wins.

​The victory came after a 3-1 success over Kidlington three days earlier, as the Waders continue their bid to catch up on games following their excellent FA Cup run.

They’ve now won four, drawn one and lost one of their six league games, with them having up to five games in hand on the sides above them.

Tuesday’s win saw Welwyn 2-0 up inside 16 minutes thanks to a double from Brad Wadkins, before JJ Lacey reduced the arrears before half-time with the Waders’ Jon Clements also having missed a penalty.

Luke Andrews levelled things up on 70 minutes only for Lewis Taaffe’s free-kick to put Welwyn back in front nine minutes later.

But after the visitors had Jack Vasey sent off on 88 minutes, the Waders turned things around in stoppage as first Clements levelled things up and then Damani Hunter netted the winner to seal a dramatic three points.

The Kidlington win had been just as impressive, as after falling behind only seven minutes in, Clements struck twice and Andrews the third in the last 15 minutes to ensure the Waders took the points.

Biggleswade now prepare to go to AFC Dunstable this weekend.

*Biggleswade FC picked up a welcome win at Barton Rovers on Saturday.

Tom Coles and Alex Marsh scored in the second-half to overturn a half-time deficit and secure FC’s third win of the season.

FC will welcome Ware to The Eyrie on Saturday.

*Biggleswade United fell to a 2-0 defeat at AFC Dunstable in the Bedfordshire Senior Challenge Cup on Saturday.

It was United’s fourth defeat in a row in all competitions and they’ll be looking to bounce back when they go to seventh-placed Baldock Town on Saturday, who sit just one place and two points below the Waders in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division standings.

*Potton United, meanwhile, were knocked out of the Challenge Cup at home by Shefford & Campton, who won 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Saturday.