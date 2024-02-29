Round-up: Waders go second after two more victories

Goalmouth action from Biggleswade Town’s win at Kidlington on Saturday. Photo: BTFC.

​The Waders won 4-0 at Kidlington on Saturday before then beating Barton Rovers 3-2 at home on Tuesday night, moving them into second in the SPL Division One Central standings and just three points off top spot.

Saturday’s game saw Biggleswade three up by half-time. JJ Lacey opened the scoring on 18 minutes with a firmly-struck shot low to the keeper's left.

This really opened the gates as Lacey scored again on 22 and his hat-trick was completed on 28 minutes from the penalty spot after Rhys Hoenes was brought down in the box.

Late on, sub BJ Christie got his name on the scoresheet with a tap in from close range to round off the win, the one downside seeing Liam McDevitt break his collar bone an injury that could see the centre back out for the remainder of the season.

On Tuesday night, Barton more than gave as good as they got, indeed Waders keeper Jack Berman was man-of-the-match after pulling off at least three stunning saves.

After a goalless first-half, Barton saw defender Lewis Thomas sent off following an incident with Harry Draper, the resulting penalty dispatched by Lacey.

The remaining drama came in the last 12 minutes. First, Matthew Moloney headed Barton level, before sub Damani Hunter’s run and cut back set up Lacey to score again, Christie then also adding to his Saturday goal with the third soon afterwards.

Barton’s Ryan Neufville looped a header home in stoppage time to reduce the arrears and despite Barton throwing everything at the Waders, the hosts held on.

Biggleswade Town now prepare to host in-form Hadley on Saturday, who lie just above the relegation zone.

*Biggleswade FC saw their game with Barton Rovers postponed on Saturday but were then on the end of a 5-4 defeat at home to Welwyn Garden City on Wednesday night.

Tom Coles, Luke Oswick, Dan Bond and Alex Marsh scored for Biggleswade in a game Welwyn led three times.

FC go to AFC Dunstable on Saturday then host Aylesbury next Wednesday.