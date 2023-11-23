​Round-up: Waders into the top six after midweek win

​Biggleswade Town overcame the disappointment of a home defeat on Saturday to win on the road on Tuesday night and move up to sixth place in the SPL Division One Central standings.

​They scored twice in the first ten minutes to secure a 2-0 win at Hadley, Damani Hunter netting just 34 seconds in and Luke Andrews adding the second nine minutes later.

The result puts Town one point off the play-off places and they have at least two games in hand on most sides above them.

On Saturday, Hunter’s goal had the Waders ahead at half-time at home to Waltham Abbey but two Prince Domafriyie goals turned things around after the break.

Jonathan Lacey levelled with 20 minutes to go but a late winner from Ben Baker gave Abbey the points.

Biggleswade Town now prepare to go to bottom-of-the-table Thame United this weekend.

Biggleswade FC returned to action after three weeks without a game but they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Hertford Town on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Kurainashe Musanhi and Sonny Coughlin-Brown did the damage and leave FC still only five points above the relegation play-off zone.

This weekend, they host Hadley who are only two points behind them in the standings.

Biggleswade United, meanwhile, were without a fixture last weekend as they continued to revel in their FA Vase success the previous Saturday.

Their reward for the penalty shoot-out win over Real Bedford is a home tie with Shropshire side Whitchurch Alport on Saturday, December 2.

In the meantime, they return to action this weekend with a Gladwish Challenge Trophy clash at Sarratt.

Potton United have been in the goals as they drew 3-3 at home to Shefford Town & Campton on Saturday in the league before beating FC Parson Drove 7-1 in the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Tuesday.

Nathan Mullings, Lewis Lynn and Shane Fox were on target in Saturday’s draw which leaves Potton tenth in the SSML Premier Division standings.

Tuesday’s win saw Fox hit a hat-trick and Lynn on target again, Harry Forde, Richard Chadwick and Jack Thomas also netting.