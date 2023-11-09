Round-up: Waders march on with win

​Biggleswade Town got back to winning ways as they came from behind to see off Aylesbury United on Saturday.

Action from Biggleswade's (in green) win over Aylesbury. Photo: Mike Snell.

​With the Waders’ FA Cup exploits meaning they’re continuing to play catch-up when it comes to their league games, Saturday’s victory means Town are ninth in the SPL Division One Central standings going into the weekend’s games but are just three points off the play-off places with up to six games in hand on those above them.

Things got off to a bad start for Biggleswade on Saturday when Ken Feyi headed the Ducks into a fifth minute lead, but Tom Blennerhassett levelled from the edge of the box just after half-time and then Jon Clements hit the winner 13 minutes from time.

Town now prepare to head to struggling Barton Rovers on Saturday before the first big local derby of the season at home to Biggleswade FC next Tuesday night.

*FC, meanwhile, saw their game at Kings Langley on Saturday called off due to a waterlogged pitch, meaning they’ll go into the local derby having not played since October 28 given they also don’t have a game scheduled this weekend.

FC are 13th in the league standings, four points above the relegation play-off zone.

*Biggleswade United, meanwhile, also saw their game called off at the weekend with the trip to high-flying St Panteleimon another to fall victim to the wet weather.

They’ll next be in action this weekend when they face a tough test at Real Bedford in the FA Vase, their opponents currently top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division having only lost one game so far.

*Potton United returned to winning ways on Saturday as they ran out 2-0 victors at Baldock Town.

And they did it in dramatic fashion, with both goals coming in second-half stoppage time thanks to Lewis Lynn and Cole Butler to secure the points.

However, on Tuesday night they’d become the latest side to fall to Real Bedford who took their place at the summit with a 3-0 win at the Hutchinson Hollow.