Round-up: ​Waders seeking FA Cup shock

​Biggleswade Town will be out to produce an FA Cup shock this weekend as they prepare to face National League high-flyers Solihull Moors.

Biggleswade Town will be hoping for more celebrations this weekend.

​They’ll travel to the West Midlands on Saturday to face a side who only tasted league defeat for the first time this season last weekend when beaten at home by Aldershot.

And with the Waders plying their trade three levels lower, the pressure is firmly on Moors to progress to the first round (proper) and potentially face Football League opposition.

Town have had plenty of time to prepare for the game, not having played since beating Barton Rovers in the last round on September 30.

Should a replay be required, it will take place back at the Yvette Brewer Stadium on either Tuesday or Wednesday evening next week, the exact date to be confirmed if and when necessary.

*Biggleswade FC will be looking to improve their recent form as they host AFC Dunstable on Saturday.

FC fell to a 2-1 defeat at fellow step four side Harborough Town in the FA Trophy last weekend, that coming after also losing their last league game 2-1 at home to North Leigh last Wednesday.

It means they’re without a league win since August 16 and are 13th in the standings having lost four of their last five in the SPL Division One Central.

*It was a bad day at the office for Biggleswade United on Tuesday night as they were thumped 5-1 at home by fellow promotion hopefuls Real Bedford.

Jesus Mendoza scored United’s only goal.

United had beaten Tring Athletic 3-2 at the Verdant Stadium on Saturday, Mendoza with two goals and David Parkinson the other, and they lie third in the table going into this weekend’s trip to MK Irish.

*Potton United are ninth after a 1-0 win at Crawley Green on Saturday – the second time they’d beaten that opposition in the space of a week.

Jamal Batchilly got the only goal of the game early in the second-half as Potton made it four wins in a row in all competitions.