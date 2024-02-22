Rovers stun the Waders with stoppage time goal

Biggleswade Town managers, Danny Payne and Jimmy Martin, receive the Club of the Month award for January from Southern League director, Terry Barratt, ahead of Tuesday’s game. Photo: SPL.

​It was a remarkable week for Rovers, who had beaten league leaders Bedford Town on Saturday before then coming to Biggleswade and denying the Waders the chance to go second in the Southern Premier League Division One Central standings.

For the Waders, meanwhile, it was the second game in succession that they’d conceded a winner so late, with Waltham Abbey netting their only goal in a 1-0 win on Saturday in the 93rd minute.

Prior to the game, Biggleswade’s joint-managers Danny Payne and Jimmy Martin received the SPL Division One’s Club of the Month award for January.

But, as is often the case, that award proved to be something of a bad luck omen for the Waders who drop to fourth in the league and five points behind leaders Bedford having played the same number of games.

Rhys Hoeness hit the post early on for Biggleswade, Harry Draper unable to turn the rebound home, Liam Brooks also seeing a shot well saved.

Kyle Forster in the Waders goal had to be called upon to make a couple of good saves in the first-half which ended goalless.

It was Rovers’ turn to hit the post early in the second-half before JJ Lacey saw an effort saved for the hosts in a half that saw few clear cut chances.

But as the game moved into stoppage time, Phoenix Scholtz placed his shot into the corner of the net to send the visiting supporters into raptures and seal another crucial three points for his side.

Biggleswade Town now prepare to face two more struggling sides over the next week, as they first go to Kidlington on Saturday before then welcoming Barton Rovers on Tuesday night.

*Biggleswade FC were frustrated in their attempts to maintain a play-off push by the weather.

Their home game with Hertford Town was called off on Saturday, meaning FC remain six points outside the top five, albeit with up to three games in hand on those above them.