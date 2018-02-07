Six of the best for Biggleswade FC

Biggleswade FC took full advantage of Edgware’s perfect 4G surface to run out 6-1 winners in the SSML Premier Division on Saturday.

Early exchanges saw FC almost grab the lead within the opening five minutes as Tom Cookman saw his shot beat the keeper before being hacked off the line.

With both sides looking to play Dan Green had to be on his toes as he blocked an effort. This was quickly followed by Biggleswade being awarded a free kick on the edge of the home side’s box, George Riley bent his kick around the wall with the home keeper producing a good save at the foot of his post.

Midway through the half FC started to take control. On the half hour, after prolonged pressure, they won a corner down their left where Riley’s kick was headed back across the goal by Alex Marsh for Cookman to head home.

The remaining minutes of the half should have seen FC increase their lead but two good blocks from Cookman and Ryan Inskip plus an Marsh shot over the bar saw it remain 1-0 at the break.

The home were to rue missing an absolute sitter inside two minutes of the second half as they produced a great ball to the far post which just needed guiding into the net, the Edgware forward instead electing to blast it and it went high and wide.

FC really started to take charge and good interplay saw Cookman brought crashing to the floor and an easy penalty award for the referee, Nathan George stepping up and adding number two.

The home side thought they had got back into the game on 54 minutes with the linesman’s flag coming to FC’s rescue and they gleefully added the third as clever play saw Lee Northfield tuck his shot under the keeper.

Josh Holmes and Joe Bradbury saw goalbound efforts blocked as a fourth looked on the cards. It duly did as FC moved the ball from right to left where Inskip tucked his shot inside the post.

The fifth arrived soon after as Northfield reacted first to a loose pass and fired home. The sixth arrived on 80 minutes as Taishan Griffith got free on the right side of the box smashed his shot past the diving keeper. Edgware did grab a consultation with virtually the last kick of the game as a defensive header dropped to the edge of the box where it was superbly hit back into the roof of the net.

Biggleswade Fc are at home to London Togers on Sasturday.