Slow start costly for Biggleswade FC in a 4-1 defeat at Cirencester Town

They trailed 2-0 at the break before a third goal early in the second half killed off any hopes of a comeback.

“They are a good team,” said Petty. “We played them in October and we said they were the best team we had played to date - and they showed that again today.

“They stopped us playing and got on top of us a bit in the first half. We didn’t play bad in the half but we made costly errors.

“We were better the second half, but it took us too long to get into the game with ur usual playing style.

“Once we did we started to create a few more chances. It was uncharacteristic of us, it was a perfect surface and it’s a shame it took us so long to get into our grave.

“These things happen, they don’t happen often so we can’t moan too much.”

In a competitive first half of few chances, the Centurions went into the interval two goals to the good thanks to goals from Andrew Lewis and Levi Irving.

FC improved after the break, but a third from Shepherd early on left them with a mountain to climb.

They still made a great fist of it though with Lawrie Marsh scoring eleven minutes from time, but Shepherd's second in the dying moments inflicted a first league defeat on FC since early November.

Wrestling with injuries and suspension for what was their first competitive outing since 2nd January, managers Dave Northfield and Mark Inskip had made five changes to the side that beat Barton Rovers.

Huge credit to the FC players, who despite the scoreline soon started to show glimpses of their normal selves.

He may have been a spectator for much of the first half, but the hosts were indebted to their goalkeeper Harris as he prevented Biggleswade from getting back into the contest with two key saves either side of the hour mark.

This victory moves the Centurions into the play-off places and on this evidence, it wouldn't be a surprise if they are in them come the end of the campaign.