Smith strikes four in Reds romp

Langford hit Caldecote for six to secure their place in the Beds Senior Trophy semi-finals on Saturday.

The match started with Langford looking strong and pushing forward. However Caldecote quickly played their way back into contention, with some good passing football.

Play swung from end to end, Langford having what looked like a perfectly good goal disallowed, and Jake Wallace having Caldecote’s best effort from a free kick, which was well saved.

The home side continued to make chances but it was Caldecote who came closest to breaking the deadlock when, following a goalmouth scramble, Warner grabbed the ball to save the home side’s blushes. The rest of the half saw a lot of endeavour from both teams, but no end product.

Caldecote attacked from the restart but following a goal keeping error, Luke Smith found the ball at his feet, and made no mistake to put Langford ahead.

It was harsh on the visitors, who suddenly looked a little tired and ragged. This proved to be the case when, on the hour, Luke Smith was bought down in the area; the referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty. Smith picked himself up and smashed the kick into the net to double Langford’s advantage.

Five minutes later Smith completed his hat-trick following a run and a cut inside, finished off with a low shot.

Caldecote never gave up, but Langford’s superior fitness told, and Smith scored his fourth, converting from a Mboto header across the box.

Lewis Croucher scored number five, with a clinical finish from a Josh Terry assist. The same two players featured in the sixth, when Crouched passed to Josh Terry, who finished the move.

On 85 minutes, Jake Wallace pulled one back for Caldecote with a free kick from 25 yards which flew past the home keeper.

Langford’s next match is at home to Brimsdown in SSML Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Ben Warner, Lewis Sinclair (capt), Ciaran Holt, Jack Edwards, Karl Dean, Adam Brown, Sean Mboto, Josh Terry, Luke Smith, Ethan Draper, Jordan Cleghorn.

Subs: Lewis Croucher(used), Joe Zungvzah (used), Jed Wheeler, Harry Orr (used), Danny Bacon.