Teams all set for Biggleswade derby in battle for crucial points

​Biggleswade FC and Biggleswade Town will go head-to-head once again this weekend in the SPL Division One Central.

Biggleswade FC and Biggleswade Town last met in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup in December. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​Both sides will go into the encounter at The Eyrie with fresher legs after both had their fixtures postponed last weekend, FC’s game with Welwyn Garden City and Town’s home match against Kempston Rovers both falling victim to waterlogged pitches.

So they’ll be hoping the rain and cold hold off this time around as both aim to pick up key points.

Town sit third in the table going into the weekend’s games, three points off leaders North Leigh and with a game in hand, although second-placed Bedford are a point behind top spot but having played two games fewer.

FC, meanwhile, are in 12th place but are just six points off the play-off places with three games in hand on the fourth and fifth-placed sides.

FC will then be back in action again next Wednesday when they host Aylesbury United.

It was a night to forget for Biggleswade United on Tuesday as they were beaten 6-0 at Leverstock Green.

The result means United are five league games without a win.

Three goals in each half proved their undoing, Radu-Mihai Stefanoaica opening the scoring early on before two goals from Callum Neal had Leverstock three goals up inside 22 minutes.

The second-half wasn’t much better for United, Luke Beckwith netting the fourth just after half-time and then two goals in two minutes from Jayden Newman and Rawn Seale completing their misery.

United will have to wait for the chance to get back to winning ways as they have a free weekend coming up, their next game being on Tuesday night when they go to Tring Athletic in the Premier Division Cup.

Their next league action is at home to struggling Crawley Green on January 20, United currently sitting tenth in the SSM Premier Division standings and 11 points of the play-off places.

