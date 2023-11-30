​Teenager on work experience scores debut hat-trick for Biggleswade FC

​A teenager on work experience was the hero for Biggleswade FC on Saturday in their win over Hadley.

Amaru Kaunda celebrates his first goal in Biggleswade FC's win on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills.

​Amaru Kaunda, on work experience from Cambridge United, had a dream first start as he scored a hat-trick in the opening 26 minutes and set up the other goal in a thrilling 4-3 win at The Eyrie.

The 17-year-old scored twice in the opening 14 minutes to put FC on the way to their third win in four games, but they made harder work of it than perhaps they should.

In an entertaining first half, Mo Diallo halved the deficit on 20 minutes before Kaunda completed his hat-trick six minutes later.

Jordan Edwards then scored soon after to make it 3-2 at the break. Alex Marsh looked to have wrapped things up midway through the second half, but a late free kick from Alvin Kyeremeh kept FC on their toes until the final whistle.

Four of Biggleswade FC’s next five matches are away from home, starting with the longest away trip of the season to Cirencester Town on Saturday.

*Biggleswade Town, meanwhile, suffered a shock defeat on the road as they were beaten 1-0 by bottom-of-the-table Thame United.

The home side had only won once all season prior to Saturday’s game, but Eitel Goueth struck in the second-half to deny the Waders the chance to break into the top five.

They do, however, remain only a point off the play-off places with three games in hand on fifth-placed Hertford as they continue to play catch-up with their fixtures following their fine run in the FA Cup.

This weekend, they’ll host fellow play-off chasers Leighton Town who have a strong record on the road this season.

*Biggleswade United suffered disappointment on Saturday as they were knocked out of the Gladwish Challenge Trophy by step seven side Sarratt, 1-0.

A goal 20 minutes from time was enough to send the hosts through.

Attention now turns back to the FA Vase this weekend for United as they prepare to welcome Whitchurch Alport to the Verdant Stadium.

Alport are currently fourth from bottom of the Midlands League Premier Division, the same level as United at step five.