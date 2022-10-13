Ten-man Potton United hold league leaders to 1-1 draw

Potton United earned a 1-1 draw at Crawley Green.

Potton started the brightest of the two sides and Cole Butler had a good chance in the third minute, latching onto the end of a looping ball but his shot was blocked by a defender.

A long throw in from Louis Octave was then flicked on by Danny Baulk and Butler saw his shot blocked by the keeper’s legs.

The first chance for Crawley Green came in the 18th minute when a long free-kick was flicked on and Joe Grossi fired over from 20 yards.

Back at the other end Danny Baulk fired over with a long range shot and Potton continued to put pressure on the home defence. Keeper Craig Foxall had been a spectator for much of the half but was called into action when Joshua Adeyilexa made a driving run, cut in and Foxall parried his shot.

Potton took a deserved lead in the 42nd minute when an inch perfect cross field ball from Butler found Baulk who cut in and fired across the keeper inside the far post.

Baulk and Butler worked well just before the whistle but Butler headed into the ground and Dan Gould in the Crawley Green goal was able to push the ball over the bar.

The hosts began the second-half well and when a long ball was chased by a Crawley Green striker, Foxall came rushing out and brought him down, resulting in him being sent off and outfield player Sam Willis taking over in goal.