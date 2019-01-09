Ten minute blitz sees Langford beat Hatfield

Langford returned to winning ways against a much changed Hatfield side on a very cold afternoon at Forde Park on Saturday.

After Hatfield had the better of the first half. The Reds scored three goals in the space of 10 minutes at the start of the second period to change the game.

Passing football was difficult on a bumpy surface and although Paul Morris twice came close, denied by the keeper, it was Hatfield who deservedly took the lead on the half hour when Zarko Zahamer turned and fired home from close range.

The introduction of Dean Auburn changed the game completely as Langford were level on 50 minutes when Mok Ali fired a low shot into the corner from a half cleared set piece.

Four minutes later they were in front as a lovely piece of football between Auburn and Lewis Osbourne saw Osbourne turn cleverly inside the area and shoot low into the far corner.

On the hour it was Osbourne who set up Auburn and he managed to shoot low past the keeper from a tight angle.

The visitors fought back in the closing stages and Valentino pulled one back from a goalmouth scramble with ten minutes left.

In stoppage time only a brilliant save from Ben Watson from a point blank header secured the points for Langford and sixth place in the SSML Division One table.

The Reds visit Broxbourne Borough, one place below them, on Saturday.