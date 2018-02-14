Ton up for the season as Royals thrash Buckby

Potton United took their goal tally for the season past the 100 mark with a 5-0 home victory over Long Buckby on Saturday.

Whatever manager Steve Khune said at half time worked wonders as the performance levels in the second half were a credit to both management and players.

John Bitting of Potton v Long Buckby. Picture: Annette Darrington

Potton were still missing Tom Blatch and goalkeeper Aaron Loney so there was a recall for Tyler Josephs with John Bitting again at full back.

The first three chances fell to Danny Webb but keeper Jordan May was equal to the task.

Potton were creating nearly all the chances with a personal duel developing between Webb and May. Long Buckby were using questionable tactics to stop the United forwards and a stronger referee might have dealt out more cards then just one.

The tempo needed upping in the second half and this the Royals did. When Ryan Durran committed a cynical foul in the 55th minute, Nick Bines’ free kick took a wicked deflection to end up in the far corner of the net.

Potton added another straight away when a great ball from Murrell found Webb who finished with some style.

Then followed a foul by Yeattes on Harradine which would not have looked out of place in the WWE. The resulting free kick ended up with Murrell who rounded the keeper to make it 3-0.

The same player added his second and Potton’s fourth when a long ball found the striker who then scored with his lesser spotted right foot!

A very intricate move involving Forster and Ansell Carter found Danny Webb in the 87th minute who scored his 20th league goal of the season.

Potton visit Lutterworth on Saturday.

POTTON UNITED: Tyler Josephs, Calum Forster, John Bitting (Mark Franklin 80), James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Ryan Don (Aiden McLean 80), Gary Ansell Carter, Aaron Murrell, Nick Bines