Top eight spots for Town and United
Biggleswade Town ended the SPL Division One Central season in seventh-place after losing out 3-2 to Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.
They closed out on level points with sixth-placed Cirencester, and four points outside the play-off zone after a campaign that nearly saw them secure a top five spot until the latter stages.
Saturday’s game saw Harry Draper put the Waders in front on 12 minutes, before Bailey Stevenson and Jack Vasey turned the game around with goals in quick succession before half-time.
Callum Nicholson made it 3-1 on 59 minutes and despite Jon Clements scoring with 15 minutes to go, Biggleswade weren’t able to snatch a point that would have secured sixth place.
Biggleswade United, meanwhile, claimed an eight-place finish in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.
United maintained a top half position for much of the season whilst also enjoying a good run in the FA Vase, but one win in their last nine games put an end to any faint hopes they may have had of challenging for second place and an inter-step play-off place.
They ultimately finishe 21 points short of second-placed Stotfold, with Leighton Town runaway winners of the league by 14 points and heading to the Southern Premier League.
Manager Cristian Colas announced last week that he is stepping down from his role, with Jordan Wright and Gareth Hunt being appointed joint managers of the men’s first team.