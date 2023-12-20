Town and FC maintain play-off push with victories

​Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC both kept their play-off hopes firmly alive with wins last weekend.

Amaru Kaunda was on target again for Biggleswade FC. Photo: Guy Wills.

Po ​The Waders moved into third place in the SPL Division One Central standings with a 3-0 win at home to North Leigh, while FC’s 2-1 success at Kidlington means they’re tenth in the table but only four points off the play-off places and with two games in hand on many of those above them.

Town’s win saw them take the lead on 16 minutes when Luke Andrews was on hand to net the rebound after an initial header had been parried by North Leigh’s goalkeeper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visitors were then reduced to ten men seven minutes later when Lance Williams was shown a straight red card.

North Leigh’s problems were compounded not long before half-time when JJ Lacey doubled Biggleswade’s advantage.

Andrews then netted the third late on to secure the win.

Town are back in action this weekend at Hertford Town, before then hosting Stotfold on Boxing Day.

*FC, meanwhile, secured their fourth win in a row in all competitions with the victory at Kidlington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amaru Kaunda got the opening goal with a fine finish in first-half stoppage time, the 17-year-old’s fourth goal since arriving on work experience from Cambridge United.

Kidlington levelled on 57 minutes when Ben Richards bundled the ball home from close range.

But the FC lead was restored four minutes later when Charlie Hayford’s cross appeared to go straight into the net for what would ultimately be the winner.

FC were then due to go to Kings Langley on Tuesday night but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FC have also signed defender Luke Oswick from Stotfold, Oswick returning to FC having previously made over 100 appearances for the club.

His side goes to Kempston Rovers on Saturday before they host league leaders Bedford Town on Boxing Day.

*Biggleswade United were beaten 2-1 at Colney Heath on Saturday in the SSML Premier.