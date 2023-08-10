News you can trust since 1891
​Town and FC prepare to get seasons under way

​Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC will get their respective league campaigns under way this weekend in the SPL Division One Central.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Biggleswade FC in action during their last friendly against Spalding. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.Biggleswade FC in action during their last friendly against Spalding. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.
​For FC, it’ll be a case of trying to go one better this year having finished second behind champions Berkhamsted last time around, only to then lose out in the play-off semi-finals.

The Waders, meanwhile, will be looking to at least break into the top five having narrowly missed out in April.

FC get their season started with a trip to Welwyn Garden City, while Town are also on the road as they make the short trip to Kempston Rovers.

And speaking ahead of the new campaign, joint FC boss Mark Inskip says he and Dave Northfield have had much to consider during pre-season.

He told the club’s YouTube channel: “Pre-season is what it is. You’ve got to try new players as you can’t keep having the same squad year in, year out and you have to freshen things up.

"We’ve lost a couple and good luck to them, we move on, and in terms of the players we’ve brought in, technically I have no issue with them and they’ve soon learned what it takes to compete at this level given they’ve seen the passion and desire some of the existing players produce.

"If you’re not going to work hard when you’re on that pitch then you’re probably at the wrong club.”

FC’s preparations were hampered on Saturday by their final friendly at Corby Town being cancelled due to the wet weather. meaning their last match was the 2-0 win at home to Spalding United on August 2.

Town, however, completed their schedule with a 3-1 home win against Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

Two goals from Harry Draper and a third from new signing Cole Da Silva were enough to give Biggleswade a morale-boosting win in the build up to the new campaign.

Meanwhile, both clubs also now know who their opponents will be in the preliminary round of the FA Cup which takes place on August 19.

Biggleswade FC will go to Kempston Rovers who saw off Harleston Town in the last round, while the Waders will go to Wisbech Town who beat March Town.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

