Town and United in good form

​The result sees the Waders eight points off the play-off places in a congested SPL Division One Central table, with eight games still to play.

Harry Draper’s diving header put Biggleswade ahead on six minutes, Charlie Smith scoring the second just before half-time.

Hertford pulled one back straight after the break through Edu Toiny-Pendred, but Draper scored once again on 66 minutes to round off the win and secure the three points.

Taylor Rhiney was on target for Biggleswade United.

Biggleswade Town are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Waltham Abbey who sit just one place and one point behind the Waders with a game in hand, meaning a win will again be key to Town’s hopes of closing the gap on the top five.

Biggleswade United, meanwhile, took four points from two games as a 1-0 win at Harpenden Town on Saturday was followed by a goalless draw at home to Dunstable Town on Tuesday night.

Saturday’s win came thanks to a goal from Taylor Rhiney, who has returned to the club after a brief spell at a higher level, that being his 36th league goal of the season.

The results mean United sit ninth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division table, with several games in hand on most sides above them.