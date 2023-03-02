Town and United in mixed week
Biggleswade Town continued their battle for a Division One Central play-off place with a win and a draw from their games on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.
At the weekend, they were 2-0 winners at home to fellow chasers Waltham Abbey, with Jon Clements’ first-half penalty added to by Jake Bunyan’s goal on 75 minutes.
Tuesday’s game at home to Hadley was a topsy-turvy encounter that ultimately ended 3-3.
That was despite Hadley going 2-0 up inside 20 minutes, Lawrence Adjong and Moise Ndandani scoring the goals.
But Harry Draper struck twice before half-time to bring the Waders level then Lanre Ladipo put them ahead early in the second-half.
But Peter Rosemin equalised on 65 minutes and the points were shared, leaving Town in 11th place and eight points off the play-off places.
They now go to Hertford Town on Saturday.
Biggleswade United fell to their third league defeat in a row on Tuesday night as they were beaten 4-0 at Cockfosters.
That came just three days after they’d exited the Gladwish Challenge Trophy at Aylesbury Vale Dynamoes on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Saturday.
The run of form now sees United 12th in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division standings, but they have several games in hand on some of the sides above them.
They go to Harpenden Town on Saturday and then welcome Dunstable Town next Tuesday night, both in the league.