Town take derby honours as play-off battle hots up

Action from Biggleswade FC v Biggleswade Town on Monday. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​The 1-0 win was secured by Jon Clements’ late penalty, meaning the Waders are now four points off the play-off places but with only two games to play, their cause not helped by only managing a goalless draw at bottom side FC Romania two days earlier.

With FC still second with three matches remaining, their play-off place is secured but they’ll be keen to cement runners-up spot to ensure a home tie.

Town, meanwhile, are relying on favours. With no match for them this weekend, they’ll be hoping Ware slip up at home to Kempston Rovers, with a win for the Hertfordshire side putting them out of reach.

Didcot Town are five points ahead of the Waders and could still be caught, but go to FC Romania on Saturday so will be expected to win that clash.

Town are next in action on Tuesday night (18th) when they host AFC Dunstable, then they welcome Welwyn Garden City on the final day on April 22.

The win on Monday will have been a welcome tonic for boss Robbie O’Keefe, who was taken ill over the weekend and could miss the remaining games.

For FC, their remaining three games see them first host Aylesbury United on Saturday, who are fighting to avoid finishing in one of the inter-step play-off spots that could see them relegated, then go to Walthamstow on Tuesday who sit two points behind them and are also playing for position in the play-off places.

They’ll then end the regular campaign at Highworth Town on April 22.

*Biggleswade United had a mixed Easter weekend in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

They drew 0-0 at home to Stotfold on Saturday, a side who look destined for a runners-up spot, but then were beaten 5-2 at Risborough Rangers on Monday.

United were due to host Leighton Town on Thursday night, after this week’s Chronicle went to press, with a point for Town enough to see them crowned champions.