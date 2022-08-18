Two draws in four days get Potton United off the mark

Potton played out two draws in four days.

On Saturday they shared the spoils 1-1 at Ardley United, before a 0-0 stalemate at Stotfold on Tuesday.

Saturday saw Potton edge the first-half with Jim Burnside and Jack Thomas both having shots off target.

Ardley then took the lead on 55 minutes when a cross from the left allowed Browne to score from close range.

At half-time Potton had introduced new signing Alfie Warman and his long crossfield balls were causing problems for the Ardley defence.

From one in the 63rd minute he found Cole Butler who ran with the ball and fired in a fierce shot that beat the keeper for Potton to draw level.

Odhiambo shot wide of the post for Ardley and in the 70th minute Gabbidon was shown a red card for a bad tackle on Warman.

David Etheridge had a shot from 35 yards that the keeper did well to tip over the bar before Ardley were reduced to nine men when Franklin was sent off for high tackle on Jesse Amoo.

Potton pressed but couldn’t find a winner, Aaron McArdle, Sam Willis and Warman all going close, the latter’s shot cleared off the line.

Tuesday then saw Potton battle well against a good, attacking Stotfold side and in the end man of the match goalkeeper James Hoskins, with some outstanding saves, earned Potton a point.