United and Waders link up in a bid to strengthen

Tony Joyce

Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade United are joining forces with the appointment of a head of recruitment whose main brief will be to build stronger squads at both of the town’s clubs.

Tony Joyce, 49, joins the clubs after more than 30 years experience in grassroots football, 15 of them as a manager.

For the past three season he was at Kempston Rovers, although he is probably best remembered for his time at Aylesbury United where he was coach for more than 300 games between 2009 to 2016.

He will start in his new post with immediate effect.

One of his first tasks will be to look to steady the ship at United after the departure of practically the whole of its first team squad following the FA’s decision to move the club from the South Midland Spartan League into the Uhlsport United Counties League.

In addition to looking to strengthen both first team squads at Town (Step 3) and United (Step 5) he will also oversee a new collaboration that will see the clubs join together to form a joint

Under-23 side that will play under the Biggleswade United banner but comprise current players from both clubs.

Talking about the new joint venture United chairman Guillem Balague described it as a landmark day for both clubs.

He said: “I have been talking to Maurice Dorrington (Biggleswade Town’s chairman) for some time now and I know that we had a lot of common ground and this is a fantastic opportunity to show the town that we can work together.”

“I have enjoyed my conversations with him and know that he is a football man through and through and I am delighted to be able to start up on this joint venture with him which will be good not just for both clubs but also for the town itself.”

The Waders chairman endorsed those comments and added: “ We’ve had extensive conversations with Guillem about how we can work together to our mutual benefit and we soon realised that working with somebody like Tony was the logical step for our two clubs.”

“He has a wealth of experience at this level of football and with his help and expertise and between our two clubs we have the facilities and the infrastruture that can ensure that the people of Biggleswade can enjoy the best possible standard of football in the town.”

On the pitch, it’s been an encouraging first week of the Southern League Premier Central season for Biggleswade Town.

They were denied an opening-day win by a stoppage-time goal as they had to settle for a 3-3 draw at Nuneaton Borough after Sam Squire, David Manu and Blake D’Arcy had put them 3-2 ahead.

But they did get their first win under their belts on Tuesday night as two goals from Joe Neal secured a 2-1 home success over Lowestoft Town.

Chris Nunn’s Waders host much-fancied Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

Biggleswade FC head to United Counties League side Harborough Town in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup this weekend having had a mixed start to the Southern League Division One Central campaign.

They were beaten 3-0 at home by Berkhamsted on the opening day but bounced back with a fine 3-1 victory at Thame United on Tuesday thanks to goals from Luke Oswick, Tom Coles and Sam Johnson.

Potton United suffered a disappointing 4-0 home defeat to early frontrunners Coventry United in the United Counties League Premier Division South last Saturday.

The visitors took the lead thanks to a Riley O’Sullivan penalty but the big turning point came when Cole Butler’s cross was met by Chisom Amadi but the ball hit the goalkeeper’s body and then struck the crossbar before rebounding to safety.

O’Sullivan struck again just before half-time but it wasn’t until the final 12 minutes that Coventry finished the game off with two goals from Joe Cairns.

Potton will look to bounce back in the FA Cup tomorrow as they entertain Eastern Counties League side Walsham Le Willows.