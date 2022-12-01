United back on FA Vase trail while Town and FC both draw

Guillem Balague with Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. Both remain at the World Cup, but one will be travelling back to watch Biggleswade United in the FA Vase.

The Suffolk side lie in fifth place in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, which runs parallel to Biggleswade’s level, with 33 points from their 19 games so far.

And with United also lying fifth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division with 27 points from 14 games, it is bound to be a close encounter at the Keech Hospice Care Stadium, which kicks off at 3pm.

And club chairman Guillem Balague, who will be returning from his media duties at the World Cup to watch the game before returning to Qatar, says it will be another big day for his club.

He said: “We are all enjoying the run too much to want it to end any time soon.

“Missing this game was never an option. We are now just five rounds/six matches - the semi-final is a two legged affair - from a place in a showpiece Wembley final on May 21 next year. Someone's got to get there; why shouldn't it be us?

“Whether we make it all the way remains to be seen. What is certain is that we will enjoy the ride for as long as we can.

“The money we are earning for passing each round, while not life-changing, is nonetheless very welcome indeed. Our victories in the four rounds of the competition that we have negotiated so far have brought £3,000 into the club and a win against Lakenheath would add a further £1,125 to our coffers.

"But important as money is to help Biggleswade United to function on a daily basis it is a long way from being our main motivation for wanting to remain in this most wonderful of football competitions for as long as possible.

“Our dream has always been to build a club in, and for, our community and there is nothing we would like more than to increase the number of fans roaring us on towards Wembley.”

*Biggleswade FC conceded a late equaliser at Thame United on Saturday in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Alex Marsh and Lawrence Marsh had cancelled out a first-half goal from Jefferson Louis, but the veteran striker scored again on 89 minutes to earn Thame a share of the spoils.

FC host league leaders Berkhamsted on Saturday with a 12.30pm start.

