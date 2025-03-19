​United blow lead to lose key game

United's eight-game unbeaten run ended at the Verdant Stadium on Saturday.

Biggleswade United suffered a blow to their play-off hopes as fellow hopefuls Harpended Town ran out 2-1 winners at the Verdant Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result saw United drop to fifth place in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division standings but their visitors closed the gap on them to five points as they moved into eighth.

Biggleswade went in front on 28 minutes when Carmichael Uchenna’s corner found Ryan Lewis and he volleyed home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That saw United in front at the break after a solid and composed first period but it would be Harpenden who would turn things around in the second-half.

And it was Elliott Bailey who did the damage, as barely three minutes after equalising early in the second-half, he produced a tremendous volley to give his side a lead they would go on to keep.

Speaking to the club’s media after the game, United boss Kane Dougherty was disappointed with how his side let their advantage slip.

He said: “It was exactly the same as when we played them at their place, albeit that game finished 5-4 and was a bit more eventful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That day we were 2-0 up at half-time but came out at the start of the second-half and weren’t at it and we were punished.

"Today, all the rubbish stuff you have to do in a football match, we did well in the first-half but didn’t for 20 minutes in the second and it cost us.

"The lad scored a great goal to win it but the player they brought on at half-time in the middle made the difference and created both their goals.

"They then managed the game well but we had opportunities where we should have done better in the final third and while we missed Liam Smyth and Kit Brown up front there were no excuses as Harpenden were more clinical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tough test now awaits United this weekend as they go to Tring Athletic, who are currently second in the league but some 18 points behind runaway leaders MK Irish.

Then will follow a Premier Cup semi-final away at London Lions next Wednesday night at the Lions’ home in Barnet.

Dougherty added: “We have to take it one game at a time but we’ve dropped five points this week and the players are a bit dis-heartened.”