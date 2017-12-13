United denied win by a late penalty

Despite overturning a first-half deficit, Biggleswade United conceded 13 minutes from time via the penalty spot following goalkeeper Reece Voller’s foul that resulted in him being sent off to earn a 2-2 draw at Hadley.

The early signs were positive from the visitors with dangerous frontman Abraham Eze coming close with a shot across the goal line that was eventually scrambled clear for a corner.

United were on top but a Hadley effort sent narrowly over the bar served as a warning to the away side and it was one they failed to heed as the hosts took the lead shortly after- Kerkstun Macpherson pouncing on a loose back pass before neatly lobbing the onrushing Voller.

Unfazed by that setback, United maintained control of the contest.

And when Jaiden Irish’s flick sent Eze through there was little doubt that he would find the bottom corner – slotting home with his left foot for his eighth of the campaign.

It got even better swiftly as Nick Elliot surged into space towards the right of the penalty area before firing past the keeper at his near post with tremendous precision.

In the second period United applied pressure relentlessly at times but the goal that would likely clinch a much-needed victory evaded them.

And Hadley seized their opportunity when an initially innocuous ball in behind culminated in Zaine Gangadeen rounding Voller and as he prepared to finish into an empty net the United keeper upended the striker, conceding a penalty and receiving his marching orders.

Sub Dan Boughton was tasked with saving the spot-kick but was rendered powerless by Gangadeen’s fierce strike.

United certainly had the best chance to steal the three points when Elliot’s delivery was met by Jay Taylor, who somehow looped his shot up from a few yards out.

With Tuesday’s match against St Margaretsbury postponed United are next in action at home to Leverstock Green on Saturday.