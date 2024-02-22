News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING

​United fight back to draw with Real

​Biggleswade United battled back from 2-0 and then 3-2 down to earn an impressive point at league leaders Real Bedford on Saturday.
By Sports Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:40 GMT
Coree Wilson scored twice from the spot for United.Coree Wilson scored twice from the spot for United.
Coree Wilson scored twice from the spot for United.

United remain 11 points outside the play-off places but showed great resilience to fight back and earn a point against a team firmly backed to win the league and promotion at the end of the season.

Joey Evans lobbed Bedford in front early on before Ben Stevens tapped home a second.

But United were level by half-time as Coree Wilson pulled one back from the penalty spot and then Milo Keane made it 2-2.

Most Popular

Evans put Bedford back in front with a penalty early in the second-half, but yet another spot-kick in the 90th minute presented Wilson with the chance to seal his brace and a point, which he took to make it 3-3.

United are at bottom side Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday before going to March Town in the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Tuesday night.​

Related topics:Biggleswade United