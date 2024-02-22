​United fight back to draw with Real

Coree Wilson scored twice from the spot for United.

United remain 11 points outside the play-off places but showed great resilience to fight back and earn a point against a team firmly backed to win the league and promotion at the end of the season.

Joey Evans lobbed Bedford in front early on before Ben Stevens tapped home a second.

But United were level by half-time as Coree Wilson pulled one back from the penalty spot and then Milo Keane made it 2-2.

Evans put Bedford back in front with a penalty early in the second-half, but yet another spot-kick in the 90th minute presented Wilson with the chance to seal his brace and a point, which he took to make it 3-3.