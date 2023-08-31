United fly high, Potton win twice, Waders joy but FC lose out

​Biggleswade United’s fine start to the season has continued with two more impressive wins.

Action from Biggleswade FC's (in green) clash with Bedford Town. Photo: Adrian Brown.

They were 4-2 winners at Tring Athletic on Saturday and then overcame Shefford Town & Campton 4-1 at the Verdant Stadium on Tuesday to be top of the table and unbeaten after six games.

And speaking after their latest win, joint bosses Gareth Hunt and Jordan Wright were delighted with another three points, secured thanks to two goals from Coree Wilson – one a penalty – plus others from Jesus Mendoza and Conor Inskip.

Wright said: “We started well and got ourselves in front but then sat back a bit and let them dominate possession and they were probably annoyed to have come in at the break not being at least level.

"But in the second-half we started playing in the right areas and were more clinical in front of goal, dominated possession and got on top and the subs made the impact we hoped they’d make and ultimately we got the three points so we’re happy.”

Hunt added: “The timing of the penalty [midway through the second-half] came at a good time as Shefford had come out strongly again in the second-half and it settled us down and we took the foothold in the game and started to find the spaces out wide which we’d asked for at half-time.”

United now prepare to host fifth-placed Cockfosters this weekend.

*Biggleswade Town made it two wins out of three in the SPL Division One Central on Monday as they won 3-1 at Stotfold.

Damani Hunter put the Waders in front just before half-time, before two Charlie Miller goals in the second-half secured the points, sandwiching a reply from Henry Snee.

Town host New Salamis in the FA Cup first qualifying round this weekend.

*Biggleswade FC had a frustrating Bank Holiday weekend with two defeats – both 2-1 with visitors Leighton Town beating them on Saturday and then landlords Bedford Town victorious 48 hours later.

FC host Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup on Saturday.

*There was joy in the FA Vase for Potton United on Saturday as they beat Barking 3-0, before then winning 3-1 at home to Baldock Town in the league on Tuesday.