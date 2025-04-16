United hopes end, Waders draw but FC secure narrow win

Lawrie Marsh of Biggleswade FC tussles with a Beaconsfield opponent in Saturday's win. Photo: Guy Wills.

​Any faint hopes Biggleswade United had of reaching the SSML Premier Division play-offs are over after a 0-0 draw with Arlesey Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A seventh-place finish is now the best United can hope for, with sixth-placed Arlesey now five points ahead. Harpenden are two points behind in eighth.

One win in the last seven league games ultimately put paid to United’s chances of securing a play-off spot, meaning it’s step five football again for them next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the draw with Arlesey, manager Kane Dougherty said: “It wasn’t the best game – we gave too much away and they didn’t give many chances away.

"We were happy at 0-0 at half-time and then turned the screw a bit in the second-half, but as has often been the case in recent weeks we couldn’t get the goal to get us the points.

"But it’s another clean sheet and it was good to see Liam Smyth back and getting 90 minutes which we didn’t expect at the start of the game, so hopefully he’ll be able to make an impact over the next couple of games.

"In some games we’ve been firing on all cylinders and in others we’ve been harder to beat but not getting goals. We’ve just been lacking that killer instinct in the last few weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United end the league campaign at home to Potton United on Saturday, before the SSML Premier Division Cup final against MK Irish next Wednesday, to be played at Potton’s Hutchinson Hollow.

*Biggleswade Town held Redditch United to a 1-1 draw in the SPL Premier Central, the already-relegated Waders due to go to Bromsgrove Sporting on Friday before hosting title-challengers Kettering Town on Easter Monday as they aim to overhaul leaders Bedford Town in what is a thrilling championship race.

*Biggleswade FC ran out 1-0 winners at home to Beaconsfield Town on Saturday thanks to Temi Akinbusoye’s early goal.

They go to Stotfold on Saturday before hosting Barton Rovers on Easter Monday.

FC sit ninth in the league standings and could finish as high as seventh if results go their way in the closing games.