United lose out to London Lions
United had won their two previous games in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division 6-1 and 5-0 respectively but were well beaten in Barnet as Max Kyte scored twice and Max Davis once.
And speaking to the club’s media channels after the game, United boss Kane Dougherty was unhappy with the result.
He said: “Obviously it’s really, really disappointing. They’re tough to play against, the way they play, as they’ve got runners from everywhere, but we already knew that so there’s no excuses at all.
"In the first-half we did struggle to contain them defensively in terms of their movement, and they were very clinical and scored at the right times.”
United now prepare to go to Harpenden Town in the league on Saturday.