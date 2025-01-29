United lose out while FC are held by Leverstock Green

Dan Carey-Evans netted Biggleswade FC's equaliser on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills.

Biggleswade United’s play-off hopes suffered another blow on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 at Dunstable Town in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

That made it two defeats out of two in 2025 so far for Kane Dougherty’s men who will go into the weekend’s game at Kempston Rovers just outside the top five with 12 games left to play.

Saturday’s game saw Mekhi Angol go close early on for United but the hosts went in front when Liam Hayden finished just inside the far post on ten minutes.

Midway through the half United keeper Josh Mollison denied Ethan Goulding.with a fine save before Harrison Mead clipped the outside of the post at the other end.

Finbar King and Angol both saw chances go begging for Town and United respectively before the break.

Carmichael Uchanna shot over for United and Liam Smyth also had a header tipped over the bar, with Kevin Owusu twice going close before Dunstable made it two on 87 minutes as Joe Hankins ran through on goal and scored.

Luke Carter did pull a goal back deep into stoppage time for United but it wasn’t to be.

*Biggleswade FC were held to a 1-1 draw as they travelled to relegation-threatened Leverstock Green on Saturday.

After a quiet start to the game, Leverstock went close in the 22nd minute Guiseppe Delgaudio glanced a chance wide, but five minutes later a superb pass from Dan Pett allowed Luke Beckwith to run through the middle of the Biggleswade defence and go clean through. Visiting keeper Jasper Briggs slipped as Beckwith approached, allowing Beckwith to go round him and slot into the empty net to put Leverstock into a 1-0 lead.

Luke Oswick saw a chance well saved by Leverstock’s keeper before the break, then FC had a golden chance to level the scores on 53 minutes from the penalty spot.

Fusiek was adjudged to have brought down Temi Akinbusoye but Dan Bond’s kick was well saved low down.

Lawrie Marsh was also denied by the home keeper but in the 78th minutes FC finally got their goal as Dan Carey-Evans got up highest to head the ball home from a corner and secure a point.

FC will host Enfield at The Eyrie on Saturday.