​United's play-off hopes are hit by defeat

Kane Dougherty was disappointed with Tuesday's defeat.

​Biggleswade United’s hopes of reaching the SSML Premier Division play-offs took a huge hit after defeat to fellow hopefuls London Lions on Tuesday night.

The result leaves United five points off the play-off places with two games to play, and with the side above them, Wormley Rovers, also having a game in hand and being three points ahead.

However, United’s next game is on Saturday at home to fifth-placed Arlesey Town, from which a win would move them to within two points of their opponents.

That could then take things down to the final day, depending on Wormley’s results from their games on Saturday at Dunstable Town and next Wednesday at home to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to London Lions, who maintained fourth place as a result, came just three days after United had beaten FC Romania 1-0 to remain firmly in the hunt.

Speaking to the club’s media post-match, United boss Kane Dougherty said: “Obviously it’s a really disappointing result and probably puts and end to the faint hopes we had of getting in the play-offs.

"I thought Lions were the better side in the first-half – they played with more intensity and we were quite passive and not quite brave enough in their half and we didn’t create enough chances.

"Lions didn’t create much but then we let one in from a set piece, so to go in at half-time behind to that was really frustrating.

"Sometimes when you’re not playing well you just want to get in there at 0-0 and try and kick on.

"In the second-half we came out and did really well and their keeper has made a couple of blinding saves late in the game, but we just didn’t have enough in the end.”

*Relegated Biggleswade Town fell to a 3-1 loss at Barwell on Saturday, and host Redditch United this weekend.

*Biggleswade FC had a bad day at the office as they were thrashed 6-0 at Northwood on Saturday, but recovered to then draw 2-2 at Kings Langley on Tuesday night, to lie tenth in the SPL Division One Central table with four games to play.

They’ll host Beaconsfield Town on Saturday.​