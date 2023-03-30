United’s top three pursuit continues

Cristian Colás will seek another win on Saturday.

Last Saturday saw Cristian Colas’s men overcome third-placed side St Panteleimon 2-1 to move within seven points of their opponents and with four games in hand.

Taylor Rhiney continued his prolific season with two goals for United who fought back to seal the points after Dean Morgan had given the visitors a half-time lead.

Tuesday’s game at home to Risborough Rangers was then postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Attention now turns to Saturday with the visit of Dunstable Town, who were fourth in the league going into Thursday night’s (30th) game with Risborough, a point enough to put them in the top three ahead of St Panteleimon.