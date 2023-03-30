News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
2 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
5 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
6 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
7 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
8 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

United’s top three pursuit continues

​Biggleswade United face another big game this weekend in their pursuit of a top three finish in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:43 BST
Cristian Colás will seek another win on Saturday.
Cristian Colás will seek another win on Saturday.
Cristian Colás will seek another win on Saturday.

Last Saturday saw Cristian Colas’s men overcome third-placed side St Panteleimon 2-1 to move within seven points of their opponents and with four games in hand.

Taylor Rhiney continued his prolific season with two goals for United who fought back to seal the points after Dean Morgan had given the visitors a half-time lead.

Tuesday’s game at home to Risborough Rangers was then postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Attention now turns to Saturday with the visit of Dunstable Town, who were fourth in the league going into Thursday night’s (30th) game with Risborough, a point enough to put them in the top three ahead of St Panteleimon.

Most Popular

United are then on the road next Tuesday when they have a local derby at Potton United, who sit in mid-table going into the weekend.​

Biggleswade UnitedRisborough Rangers