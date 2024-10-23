United's Vase joy, Waders beaten and FC draw thriller

Dan Carey-Evans (no.16) guides home Biggleswade FC's equaliser on Monday night. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​Biggleswade United are on the hunt for another good FA Vase run after reaching the second round (proper) last weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​They won 1-0 at Letchworth Garden City Eagles thanks to Mekhi Angol’s strike to progress through and set up a home tie with March Town United on November 9.

United are looking to emulate their efforts of two seasons ago when they reached the fourth round, and boss Kane Dougherty told the club’s media after Saturday’s win that they deserved to go through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Eagles acquitted themselves well in the first 20 minutes or so and have a really good young side, but then we created a lot of chances and should have gone in two or three goals up at the break.

"But through not taking our chances it kept Letchworth in the game and gave them a bit of belief and they made it difficult for us.

"So credit to them but credit to my lads as well because we’ve come through it with a clean sheet and we’re into the next round.”

United followed up that win with another on Tuesday night, this time 3-0 at Kempston Rovers in the SSML Premier Division Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend, United travel to take on unbeaten MK Irish in the league, before going to FC Peterborough next Wednesday night in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

*Biggleswade Town’s tough season continued with a 2-0 defeat at home to Banbury United on Monday night.

Having seen Saturday’s home game with Royston postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Sonning Finance Stadium, the water had drained in time for play-off chasing Banbury to make the trip three days later.

But goals in each half from Tai Fleming and Janaai Gordon sent Town to defeat and they’re now eight points from safety in the SPL Premier Division Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Waders will be in FA Trophy action this weekend when the welcome Potters Bar Town.

*Biggleswade FC saw Saturday’s game at Aylesbury United called off but returned to action on Monday night in a 3-3 draw at home to Leverstock Green, Dan Carey-Evans scoring an injury-time equaliser. FC go to Enfield FC on Saturday then Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday night.