Waders and FC make FA Cup progress while United go goal crazy

Biggleswade Town celebrate going in front early on at Bowers & Pitsea. Photo: Linda Babaie.

​Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC both progressed to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

​Town were 2-1 winners at Bowers & Pitsea, while FC won by the same scoreline at home to AFC Dunstable.

It means that Town will now host National League North side Alfreton Town on Saturday, September 28, while FC will play host to Canvey Island on the same weekend.

The Waders’ game at Bowers & Pitsea saw them up against a side who play at the same level but in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Marcus Goldbourne’s stunning strike put them ahead only two minutes in, but the home side equalised just four minutes from time.

However, there was still time for Cyrus Babaie to head home from a corner in the 88th minute to send the Waders through.

FC also had a late winner as they saw off AFC Dunstable.

Adam Hunt put FC ahead on the stroke of half-time, but Sean Duodu looked to have secured a replay in the 88th minute as he levelled for Dunstable.

But in the dying seconds FC won a penalty when Hunt was brought down and Lee Northfield fired home in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send his side through – this being the furthest they have ever reached in the FA Cup.

Both sides return to league action this weekend, with Town making the trip north to face Spalding United and then going to Bishop’s Stortford next Tuesday night, while FC go to Kidlington on Saturday.

*Biggleswade United went goal crazy with a 6-1 win at Crawley Green on Saturday before then beating Kempston Rovers 5-0 at home on Tuesday night.

Saturday’s win saw a hat-trick from Liam Smyth with other goals Scott Metcalfe, Cameron Watson and Kevin Owusu.

Smith and Metcalfe were then on form in midweek too, both scoring braces in the win over Kempston with Kit Brown netting the other goal as United moved up to sixth in the table.

United are back in league action again this weekend when they head to Barnet to take on London Lions.