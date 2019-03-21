Waders beat leaders to secure incredible double

Biggleswade Town completed a remarkable double over runaway league leaders Kettering on Saturday.

The 1-0 win keeps the Waders in the play-off hunt in the Southern League Premier Division. Saturday’s home victory was thoroughly deserved and it followed a memorable 3-2 success in the reverse fixture.

Manager Lee Allinson told the club’s You Tube channel afterwards: “Kettering are going to win the league, let’s be frank about it. But we stuck in there, dug in there and worked extremely hard.

“They got on top a little in the first half with the wind, but we sat in and broke away and scored the goal. It was an all round, really good, honest, professional performance.”

Biggleswade set their stall out right from the off, Nwaboukei forcing a brilliant save from visiting keeper Paul White in the very first minute and Joe White going close soon after.

To a man, every player put in a shift – except possibly Sam Donkin who barely had a save to make, but was back to his very best.

Full backs Jack Bradshaw and Lucas Perry were the quiet heroes moving forward, troubling the visitors with the long throws while Jordan Gent had former Wader Rhys Hoenes in his pocket.

Likewise David Longe-King marshalled Dan Holman all afternoon, easily containing the Kettering 9. Sean Lucien’s footwork dazzled the oncoming defenders and on another day Sean would have been on the scoresheet.

Solomon Nwaboukei was penetrating down the middle and he is developing a great understanding with new boy Claudio Ofosu whose direct wing play is paying dividends.

Matt Ball and Kieron Forbes had great vision and speed while White shows great strength on the ball, so much improved whilst playing for the Waders. Liam Brooks replaced Sean Lucien with seven minutes to go and the bubbly forward was always a threat.

There won’t that many clear-cut chances in the 90 minutes, with Biggleswade edging the count.

The all-important goal came at the right time, four minutes before half time, as White broke free of his marker and passed the ball to Forbes whose shot was parried back to Joe who made no mistake from a couple of yards out.

Kettering tried to repair the damage immediately and had the ball in the net, only for it to be ruled offside.

Everyone expected Kettering to come out all guns blazing after the interval but a nervy display created nothing as the Waders held firm to record a great double.

Next up is Banbury away on Saturday.