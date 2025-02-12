Waders boss ​Martin angry after defeat to Stourbridge

Jimmy Martin was disappointed by what he saw from his players. Photo: Linda Babaie.

​Jimmy Martin conceded his side were ‘well beaten’ by Stourbridge on Saturday as the Waders’ tough season continued.

​They remain 15 points adrift of safety in the SPL Premier Division following the loss, their hopes of bouncing back at home to Lowestoft Town on Tuesday night dashed by a waterlogged pitch which forced the game to be postponed.

And speaking to the club’s media after the Stourbridge game, which saw Nagheeb Ibrahim net Biggleswade’s only goal midway through the second-half to reduce the arrears to 3-1, Martin was left assessing the damage.

He said: “We were well beaten. It was a really disappointing display and I think, looking back at the goals, we haven’t made them work for any of them.

"I don’t believe we deserved anything right from the get-go. We were lacklustre and waiting for people to do something but in all honesty there was zero character when we’ve worked so hard since the Hitchin game with huff and puff and endeavour – today it was non-existent and I can’t quite put my finger on the reason as to why.

"I’ll take some responsibility of course – I changed it from Tuesday night and made some additions and tweaks but the boys will know it’s horses for courses and I felt some of them, especially when the first goal went in, threw the towel in and that’s the first time I’ve seen that from a lot of those players, which is not acceptable and won’t be tolerated.

"Maybe some are still on some high horse from drawing at Telford on Tuesday night, expecting this is going to be a bit easier, which I really struggle to deal with when we’re fighting for our lives.”

Biggleswade now prepare to travel to Banbury United on Saturday, who lost their first game in eight games last weekend, before they host AFC Sudbury next Tuesday night – the latter being the side currently sitting just outside the relegation zone.