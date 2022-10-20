Waders' cup dream ends, while FC earn a point and United win again

Biggleswade FC goalkeeper Tyler Josephs takes a catch during the draw with Walthamstow. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

The Waders were beaten 7-0 in Hampshire but can hold their heads high after a fine run to the fourth qualifying round that saw them beat Dereham Town, East Thurrock United and Billericay Town – the latter two sides playing one and two levels higher than Biggleswade respectively.

Goals from Selim Saied (2), Hisham Kasimu, Jonathon Page, Freddie Grant, Francis Amartey and Michael Fernandes did the damage in Saturday’s tie, Farnborough progressing to earn a tie with Sutton United in the next round.

Robbie O’Keeffe’s men now prepare to return to league action with a home game against Kidlington on Saturday, followed by a trip to Dunstable Town on Tuesday night.

Biggleswade FC, meanwhile, followed up a 1-0 win at FC Romania last Wednesday by being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Walthamstow.

They now go to Didcot Town this weekend.

Speaking after the draw with Walthamstow, joint-boss Mark Inskip said: “I’d say it was a point gained.

"We’re learning that in this league there are no poor sides – I’d say the best side we’ve played this year so far are Cirencester and they’re second from bottom and you wonder how they’re there.

"We go into every game expecting to win but that’s because we work hard all week in training, but the reality is there are no easy games.

"I thought in the first-half we were in control but in the second they came back into it and I think while both sides are happy with the point, both had chances to snatch it, so that’s why I feel it’s a point gained.”

Biggleswade United made it two wins on the bounce with a 2-0 success at home to Colney Heath on Saturday.

Markel Cousins put United ahead just after the half-hour mark from a well-worked corner.

Four minutes later they made it 2-0, Jordan Jarrold letting fly with a superb strike from distance which found the net.

