Waders’ cup dream ends while FC, United and Potton all lose

​Biggleswade Town put up a brave fight but ultimately fell just short as they were beaten 4-1 at National League side Solihull Moors in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Action from Biggleswade FC's loss at home to AFC Dunstable on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills

​JJ Lacey’s strike had drawn Biggleswade level just before half-time as the visitors gave as good as they got in the opening 45, but three Moors goals in the second-half killed off any hopes of a cup upset.

Moors went in front on 19 minutes when a ball to the back post was drilled home by Max Brogan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Lacey wriggled his way into the penalty area before firing in low off the post to level things up on 41 minutes.

Jack Stevens then netted from close range early in the second-half to put Moors back in front, scoring again on 66 minutes to make it 3-1.

Stevens then dinked in a penalty in stoppage time to round things off and set up a trip to Bolton Wanderers in the first round (proper).

Town return to action this weekend with the visit of Kidlington, before Welwyn Garden City come to the Yvette Brewer Stadium next Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

*Biggleswade FC suffered more disappointment on Saturday when they were beaten 3-2 at home by AFC Dunstable.

Having been 2-1 up early in the second-half thanks to goals from Adam Hunt and Tom Coles, two goals in two minutes turned things around and won the game for the visitors.

FC now sit just above the relegation play-off zone and go to Barton Rovers this weekend.

*Biggleswade United fell to a second defeat in a row as they were beaten at MK Irish on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Stronge was on target but United dropped to fourth in the SSM Premier Division standings.

United now prepare to host Leverstock Green this weekend before going to AFC Dunstable in the Beds Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday night.

*Potton United were also beaten by MK Irish but in much more devastating fashion on Tuesday night.

Having had the weekend off, United fell to an 8-0 loss, that coming after a run of four straight wins in all competitions prior to Tuesday’s game.