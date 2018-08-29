Waders earn point to stay unbeaten

Biggleswade Town secured a well-deserved point at Halesowen on Saturday.

Chagnes enforced due to injury appears to make no difference to a very adaptable squad.

Brett Donnelly who signed up as assistant manager played a full 90 minutes yesterday, to replace the injured Liam Brooks, a position he may have to fill for the next month.

The Waders were very much in charge of only their second visit to Halesowen, the last being in 2012 when they limped out in an FA Trophy replay with a very poor performance.

With the afternoons now going chilly after the recent heatwave the Waders made all the play with the home side content to heave the ball forward.

This was bread and butter for Longe-King and Ujah who had excellent games at centre back.

After half an hour a recurring injury to Curtis Ujah saw a debut for Jack Bradshaw. With Josh Urquhart moving sideways, Jack came in at full back and turned in a very convincing performance.

Against the run of play the hosts went ahead. The Waders failed to clear a shot from Sylvan Blake and the rebound was pounced upon by Ahmed Ali from close quarters to give the home side a slender advantage at the break.

In the second period it was the Waders playing football with all being involved. Ball, Clark and McNamara pushed forward with Solomon Nwabuokei pulling the strings in midfield.

The inevitable equaliser came on 67 with a near copycat goal, to Haleowen. McNamara shot and hit Donnelly, and it came back to Peter Clark who made no mistake from close in. It was no more than Biggleswade deserved with the amount of effort and hard work being applied.

On 84 James Roberts unleashed a shot that looked destined for the top corner but Sam Donkin pushed it over with a fingertip save.

Close to the end Donnelly could and maybe should have had the winner when his shot close in hit the post and span away.