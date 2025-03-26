Waders fight on after beating Lowestoft but United suffer play-off blow

Jimmy Martin's men are still hanging in there.

​Biggleswade Town live to fight another day in the SPL Premier Division Central after a 1-0 win at home to Lowestoft Town on Tuesday night.

Defeat would have seen the Waders relegated but the victory means the gap between themselves and safety is 17 points with six games still to play.

And whilst it will still take a remarkable turn of events to see Jimmy Martin’s men escape, they’ll go into this weekend’s home game against Bishop’s Stortford still hopeful of keeping their campaign going a little longer.

Tuesday’s win, which came after a 1-0 loss at play-off hopefuls Stratford Town on Saturday, was secured thanks to a second-half strike from Michael Adu whose deflected effort found the net on 65 minutes.

Nothing short of winning all of their remaining games will suffice now for Biggleswade, but even if that happens, should both of Redditch United and Barwell – currently fifth and sixth from bottom respectively – pick up any more wins from their remaining six games then that will also be enough to send the Waders down, Barwell being due to host Biggleswade a week on Saturday and Redditch coming to take on the Waders a week later.

*Biggleswade United’s SSML Premier Division play-off hopes took another hit on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 at second-placed Tring Athletic.

United are still only three points off the play-off places but two of the sides above them have games in hand.

Wednesday night saw United go to London Lions in the semi-final of the Premier Division Cup, after this week’s Chronicle went to press.

This weekend, United face another tough test as they go to third-placed Cockfosters.

*Biggleswade FC earned a 1-1 draw at Ware on Saturday as their season continues to look like it’ll produce a solid mid-table finish in SPL Division One Central.

Dan Bond levelled things up for FC in the second-half after ex-Biggleswade Town star Jon Clements had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot on 25 minutes.

FC will play host to Hadley this weekend.

