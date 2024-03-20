Waders go top after beating rivals

Harry Draper celebrates scoring against Biggleswade FC on Tuesday night. Photo: BTFC.

That result, coupled with Bedford Town losing 3-0 at home to AFC Dunstable in what was their second straight defeat, means the Waders go into this weekend’s home game with Kings Langley two points clear and with a game in hand.

Tuesday’s game started as you would expect between these close, fiercely competitive teams, with not much given, a game not for the faint hearted.

The Waders had the better of the opening exchanges, Harry Draper and Rhys Hoenes testing the visiting back line with pace and distribution and Rohdell Gordon proving his place in the midfield with a masterful display.

Early injuries saw Damian Hunter go off and ten minutes later in an unconnected incident Marius Patru for BFC. It took 42 minutes for the Waders to get ahead, a cross from the right which Draper flicked past the keeper.

After the break BFC set about repairing the damage and were at the Waders from the off, the pressure telling with only the occasional clearance up field for Hoenes to chase.

The home side stood tall and with resilience kept the advancing BFC at bay.

Gaining in confidence the Waders started to attack down each wing with Marcus Goldbourne proving troublesome all evening.

On 75 came the icing on the cake as JJ Lacey fed Draper to get his second of the night, before a penalty awarded on 80 then gave Draper the chance for his treble but keeper Tyler Josephs kept it out, though it mattered little in the end as the Waders saw out the win.

Following Saturday’s game with Kings Langley, Town then host Cirencester on Tuesday night.

*Three days earlier, Biggleswade FC had won 2-0 at Leighton Town thanks to first-half goals from Adam Wedd and Alex Marsh. They are now nine points off the play-offs but with games in hand and host Thame United on Saturday before going to AFC Dunstable on Tuesday.

