Waders held in New Year stalemate

Biggleswade Town completed a busy festive schedule with a well-earned point at home to fellow Southern League play-off rivals Stratford Town on New Year’s Day.
Four games in ten days takes its toll on players, management and backroom staff and this was a game that nobody wanted to win or lose.
As entertainment goes this was not a great advert for the beautiful game. Defences dominated with no real chances over the 90 minutes.
Donovan Makoma put in a good performance in the midfield, getting better with each game as he settles in.
The best chance of the match came late on as the lively Jonny McNamara hit his shot straight at the keeper.
Manager Lee Allinson tweeted afterwards: “We huffed and puffed without any real cutting edge, been an extremely hard seven days. Boys have put in a real shift, time to rest and get ready for another really tough game Saturday.”
Next up are St Ives at home this weekend.