Waders held in New Year stalemate

Biggleswade Town completed a busy festive schedule with a well-earned point at home to fellow Southern League play-off rivals Stratford Town on New Year’s Day.

Four games in ten days takes its toll on players, management and backroom staff and this was a game that nobody wanted to win or lose.

As entertainment goes this was not a great advert for the beautiful game. Defences dominated with no real chances over the 90 minutes.

Donovan Makoma put in a good performance in the midfield, getting better with each game as he settles in.

​The best chance of the match came late on as the lively Jonny McNamara hit his shot straight at the keeper.

Manager Lee Allinson tweeted afterwards: “We huffed and puffed without any real cutting edge, been an extremely hard seven days. Boys have put in a real shift, time to rest and get ready for another really tough game Saturday.”

Next up are St Ives at home this weekend.