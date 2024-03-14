Waders hit four to keep pressure on leaders

Rhys Hoenes fires home Biggleswade's second goal at Cirencester. Photo: Martyn Haworth.

The 3G pitch was in perfect condition to play football which suited the skilful Waders side.

Cirencester had, as you would expect, the better of the early exchanges with Biggleswade a little timid to venture up field. But slowly slowly the Waders got into their rhythm of play.

It felt slightly unjust on 20 as a free-kick powered in from Rohdell Gordon found Jack Morrell who put the ball away.

Ten minutes on, a long ball out was beautifully controlled by Rhys Hoenes and tipped up over the advancing keeper's head for Hoenes to run on and double the lead.

After the break the home side came out with only one thing in mind and powered on by the half time chat looked threatening, and it took only four minutes for Harry Burns to reduce the deficit.

A corner taken from the left found Burns’ head to beat the defending Biggleswade.

Cirencester tails lifted and a new confidence of an equaliser appeared soon to be broken by man of the match Morrell who got his second goal on 62 with a deflection of a corner taken on the right.

Cirencester heads dropped yet again as the Waders went into full flow. Damani Hunter and a few minutes later BJ Christie came on to replace Hoenes and Draper.

Hunter proved a real handful on the left wing as his jinking runs took him constantly to the opposition's goal line. On 69 he jigged, bobbed and weaved his way into the box to unleash a shot which the home keeper Stuart Nelson did well to parry only for Harry Draper to net from close range.

Cirencester were stunned and with no way back defeat was accepted as the game came to an end.

The Waders have no game this weekend but welcome town rivals Biggleswade FC on Tuesday night.

*FC themselves were out of action last weekend but prior to Tuesday’s derby, face another short trip as they go to Leighton Town on Saturday.

*Biggleswade United were beaten 5-3 at Stansted on Saturday and are now 12 points off the play-off places.