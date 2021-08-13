Waders kick-off league season with trip to Nuneaton Borough

Biggleswade Town manager Chris Nunn

Biggleswade Town kick off their competitive season with a trip to Nuneaton Borough’s Liberty Way ground tomorrow (Saturday 3pm).

And as their Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central fixtures come thick and fast, Tuesday evening will see Lowestoft Town visiting the Yvette Brewer Stadium for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Manager Chris Nunn’s side completed their pre-season friendlies in encouraging shape last weekend with a 3-0 home win against Cambridge City.

And now the Waders’ chairman Maurice Dorrington is hoping 2021-22 will be a good year for everyone.

In a message to the club’s supporters he said: “With the new season fast approaching, we are all looking forward to a season that concludes.

“Chris has assembled some familiar faces and some exciting new youngsters and he has assured me there will be other signings before our first game away to Nuneaton.

“The club has survived lockdown but will need the full support of its ‘green army’ if it is to mount a successful campaign this season, both in attendance at matches and providing much needed volunteer support off the field.

“This year is my 32nd as chairman and I am hoping it will be a memorable one for us all.

“Once a Wader always a Wader.”

Biggleswade FC are also gearing up for their first league game of the season tomorrow when they host Berkhamsted at the Eyrie.

Their Pitching In Southern League Division One Central fixtures continue on Tuesday when they travel to Thame United, building up to their Emirates FA Cup preliminary round game at Harborough Town on August 21.

Last weekend Biggleswade drew their final pre-season friendly with fellow Step 4 club Wisbech Town 2-2.

Potton United progressed to the next stage of the FA Cup as they defeated local rivals Eynesbury Rovers 2-1 and now entertain Walsham Le Willows from the Eastern Counties League in the next round on August 21.

In the meantime tomorrow’s visitors to the Hitchinson Hollow are Coventry United. They are something of an unknown quantity having been moved from the Midland League Premier Division to the UCL Premier Division South in the FA’s recent non-league restructuring.

On Sunday Coventry United defeated Worcester City 4-1 in the FA Cup, so both teams will be buoyed by their progress from the opening round.

Potton’s game with Rovers saw all three goals in the first half hour.

The hosts took the lead when Loren Maxwell’s shot was pushed out by the keeper, only for Chisam Amadi to follow up. Then from a free-kick 25 yards out Callum Wilson beat the keeper for 2-0.