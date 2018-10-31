Waders leave it late in Trophy victory

Biggleswade Town overcame another nightmare start to knock Harrow Borough out of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

All the preparation and team talks went astray as Harrow took the lead in 27 seconds. Indecision between David Longe-King and Sam Donkin saw visiting striker Ryan Moss given the opportunity to get his toe to the ball and score with his first kick of the match.

A mere 60 seconds later, a free kick taken by Harrow’s George Moore from inside his own half caught Donkin off his line, but this time the ball hit the post.

The game settled and the Waders consolidated but were unable to get a clear shot at goal as this was reminiscent of Town’s early exit at the hands of Chesham in the FA Cup – freezing on the big occasion. Defences ruled the game and Harrow faired no better as the game progressed.

Out for the second period, Peter Clark replacing the injured Matt Ball and early changes saw debutant Bradley Bell from Royston replace Martel Powell. This added a new dimension to the play as the speedy Bell caused problems down the right flank.

As time passed quickly and the rain came along with the bitterly cold wind, the Waders woke up. On 77 minutes a through ball to Jonny McNamara saw him lift the ball over the advancing keeper to level the scores. Better was to come as Peter Clark, so often a saviour, cut in from the right to beat the keeper and make it 2-1 with just eight minutes left.

Harrow, their league’s leading scorers away from home, could not get past the resilient Waders. A late free kick for the visitors put the ball in the home box. How they didn’t score is a mystery as the ball ricocheted around for what seemed like eternity.

It was not the greatest advert for football but Biggleswade went through to set up a clash at Hendon, who beat Staines in the last round, on November 10.

The Waders travel to Leiston in Southern League Premier Central action on Saturday.