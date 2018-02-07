Waders let early lead slip to the Dragons

Biggleswade Town let an early lead slip to lose 2-1 at home to Basingstoke on Saturday.

They made a great start at the Carlsberg Stadium when Robbie Parker put them in front with just four minutes played.

They were denied again, visiting keeper Colm McAdden pulling off a decent save.

But the visitors came back and Callum Bunting headed home a leveller seven minutes before the break.

The Dragons then took the lead with 20 minutes to go, Bunting once again on the mark.

From here the Waders went in desperate search of an equaliser. Connor Hall saw his shot tipped over the bar while Craig Daniel struck the post but they couldn’t find a leveller.

Indeed Basingstoke were close to adding a third but his shot hit the bar.

It saw the visitors secure a league double over the Waders this season.

Biggleswade Town head to Hereford on Saturday before welcoming Slough Town on Tuesday.