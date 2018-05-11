Waders old boys return to Allinson’s coaching team

New Biggleswade Town boss Lee Allinson has assembled his coaching line-up - and he’s turned to some former Waders teammates for assistance.

Fan favourite Brett Donnelly is back from Hitchin Town as joint-assistant manager alongside Eddie McLoughlin who joins from Hertford Town. Eddie will head up coaching with Brett remaining a member of the playing squad.

Former Town keeper Ian Brown has returned after a brief spell coaching at Kempston Rovers to be the new club’s goalkeeping coach.

Charlie Merson, who was with the Waders last season, will continue as part of the coaching team.

Allinson said: “We are all really excited to get started and enthusiasm is at an all time high, there is loads to do!

“We want people involved in the club that are passionate about local football and community and that goes for on and off the pitch, I can’t thank Maurice Dorrington (chairman) enough for the support and faith he is showing in us and entrusting the club in to our hands.”

Allinson made his first signing this week by bringing Kieron Forbes to the Carlsberg Stadium.

The 27-year-old midfielder began his career at Watford where he made one League Cup appearance before being released. He played 80 games for Wealdstone and more than 100 games for Forest Green Rovers where he won the England C Player of the Year Award. He also won promotion to the National League with Maidenhead a year ago.