​Waders on edge of top five while United's Mendoza stars in win

​Biggleswade Town moved into sixth place in the SPL Division One Central table, and to within two points of fifth-placed Walthamstow, after winning 3-0 at third-from-bottom Highworth Town on Wednesday night.

By Sports Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT
Jon Clements hit a hat-trick on Wednesday night.
In horrendous conditions in Wiltshire, Jon Clements took his tally for the season to date to 23 goals in the league with a hat-trick.

Robbie O’Keefe’s side are now six games unbeaten, and have scored three times in each of their last five games, with them having been 3-2 winners at home to Thame United on Saturday.

Clements put them in front two minutes before half-time, then doubled the lead two minutes after it.

He then struck the crossbar before completing his hat-trick in the 50th minute from close range.

Saturday sees them visit the team they overtook to make sixth, Kidlington.

Biggleswade United, meanwhile, were 4-2 winners at Ardley United on Saturday before then earning a 1-1 draw at home to Potton United on Tuesday in a local derby.

Having been two goals down, Uruguayan winger Jesus Mendoza was the hero on Saturday, netting all four goals to help his side to victory with what were his first strikes for the club.

Gareth Hunt then put Biggleswade in front in Tuesday night’s game, only for Tommy Blennerhassett to net a last-gasp equaliser.

United now have two more home games in a row, with high-flying St Panteleimon visiting on Saturday before Risborough Rangers arrive next Tuesday night.