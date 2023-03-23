​Waders on edge of top five while United's Mendoza stars in win

Jon Clements hit a hat-trick on Wednesday night.

In horrendous conditions in Wiltshire, Jon Clements took his tally for the season to date to 23 goals in the league with a hat-trick.

Robbie O’Keefe’s side are now six games unbeaten, and have scored three times in each of their last five games, with them having been 3-2 winners at home to Thame United on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clements put them in front two minutes before half-time, then doubled the lead two minutes after it.

He then struck the crossbar before completing his hat-trick in the 50th minute from close range.

Saturday sees them visit the team they overtook to make sixth, Kidlington.

Biggleswade United, meanwhile, were 4-2 winners at Ardley United on Saturday before then earning a 1-1 draw at home to Potton United on Tuesday in a local derby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having been two goals down, Uruguayan winger Jesus Mendoza was the hero on Saturday, netting all four goals to help his side to victory with what were his first strikes for the club.

Gareth Hunt then put Biggleswade in front in Tuesday night’s game, only for Tommy Blennerhassett to net a last-gasp equaliser.